Several Areas Of Dublin Revealed As Being The Dirtiest Places In Ireland

Here's the litter "blackspots"

While the majority of our towns were clean in 2017, the latest survey by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) showed increased litter levels in Dublin City Centre, in disadvantaged areas of our cities, and on roads outside of towns.

Ballymun in Dublin was judged the second most littered area in the country, with Dublin north inner city and Dublin city centre following closely behind. 

The IBAL mentioned several litter "blackspots" in the city:

While the main shopping street areas of Henry Street, O’Connell Street and Grafton Street presented particularly well, there were litter blackspots on Mountjoy Street, Hanover Lane and Capel Street. 

Tallaght, previously a litter blackspot, climbed to 5th in the rankings and was deemed “Cleaner than European Norms”.

According to the survey, 2017 saw falls in the prevalence of fast food wrappers, plastic bottles and dog fouling. Chewing gum, cigarette butts and cans continue to be major sources of litter. 

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

