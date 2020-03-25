Simon Harris has revealed that he was coughed on by a member of the public yesterday

Health Minister Simon Harris has revealed that a man coughed on him in the street yesterday before running away.

Speaking this afternoon, Simon Harris said that a man coughed on him deliberately yesterday before running away, thinking it was "hilarious."

Some reporters have suggested that the man was accompanied by a woman.

Minister for Health Simon Harris describes how a man on the street yesterday coughed in his face and ran off, thinking it was "hilarious". He is appealing to people not to endanger others during #covid19 by doing this - says it is not hilarious, it is pathetic. — Michael Brennan (@obraonain) March 25, 2020

Simon Harris says a man and woman came up and coughed in his face deliberately yesterday and thought it was hilarious.



"It's quite pathetic" he says — Seán Defoe (@SeanDefoe) March 25, 2020

Minister for health @SimonHarrisTD has said a man and woman coughed in his face yesterday which they thought was “hilarious”. He said this game was disgusting and pathetic — Aisling Kenny (@KennyAKE) March 25, 2020

The revelation comes after Gardai issued a statement about a similar incident in Waterford, which saw a teenager arrested for coughing on members of the public.

Gardai told Lovin.ie that "A male in his late teens was arrested for a Public Order Offence in Dungarvan on Monday 23rd March 2020 and the matter is under investigation.

"An Garda Síochána is aware of ongoing social media reports in relation to a person engaged in ‘coughing’ at persons.

"Any member of the public should report such activity to An Garda Síochána and not on social media."