  • Snow possible in parts of Dublin today as day of unsettled weather expected

Snow possible in parts of Dublin today as day of unsettled weather expected

By Darragh Murphy

February 18, 2020 at 9:45am

Dublin is in for a bit of everything when it comes to Tuesday's weather.

Met Eireann's forecast for Tuesday states that there is a risk of thunder in the capital, while there will be a variety of showers.

A combination of rain and hail is set to fall in the morning while certain areas of the county - namely those on higher ground - could experience sleet or snow.

Storm Dennis, whose effects were felt all over the country last weekend, has since passed but it seems that we're in for a fairly horrible day weather-wise.

The forecast for Dublin reads: "Today will be a cold and blustery day, with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, the showers mainly of rain and hail, with a risk of thunder. Showers will be more prolonged in places during the morning.

"A few isolated wintry showers of sleet or snow are possible also over higher ground. Maximum temperatures 7 or 8 Celsius, in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

"Showers will largely die out in the early night and winds will ease. It will be mostly dry overnight, with clear spells at first, but cloud will increase from the west later, possibly bringing some rain by morning. Minimum temperatures 0 to 3 Celsius, with a risk of frost in sheltered places. Winds mostly moderate westerly."

