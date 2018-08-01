Southside Metro Redesign Will Cost Up To €35M

That's a lot of money just to avoid a road closure

A redesign of the southside Metro Link to avoid a road closure Beechwood would cost €35 million.

That's according to documents from the National Transport Authority and first seen by the Irish Times.

The NTA had to redesign the plan after opposition from local politicians and local groups when the initial design was unveiled in March.

The plans are online for people to their say and local have made their feelings known about the proposed road closure between of Dunville Avenue to Beechwood.

The NTA said the road closure is necessary in order to remove the level crossing at the Beechwood Luas stop, so they could separate the Metro from the roadway completely, allowing the trains to run at higher speeds.

The road links Rathmines and Ranelagh and would force drivers to divert through Ranelagh village which already has major traffic jams on a daily basis.

The NTA has proposed two solutions to avoid closing the road. One solution would be the construction of a bridge to allow the trains to travel over the road. The second option would be a "railway cutting" allowing the train to travel underground.

This would add €25 to €35 million to the €3 billion budget.

