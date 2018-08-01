News

Southside Metro Redesign Will Cost Up To €35M

That's a lot of money just to avoid a road closure

Eoghan Murphy Td

A redesign of the southside Metro Link to avoid a road closure Beechwood would cost €35 million.

That's according to documents from the National Transport Authority and first seen by the Irish Times.

The NTA had to redesign the plan after opposition from local politicians and local groups when the initial design was unveiled in March.

The plans are online for people to their say and local have made their feelings known about the proposed road closure between of Dunville Avenue to Beechwood.

The NTA said the road closure is necessary in order to remove the level crossing at the Beechwood Luas stop, so they could separate the Metro from the roadway completely, allowing the trains to run at higher speeds.

The road links Rathmines and Ranelagh and would force drivers to divert through Ranelagh village which already has major traffic jams on a daily basis.

The NTA has proposed two solutions to avoid closing the road. One solution would be the construction of a bridge to allow the trains to travel over the road. The second option would be a "railway cutting" allowing the train to travel underground.

This would add €25 to €35 million to the €3 billion budget.

What do you think they should do? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: PIC: Bloggers Unveiled Releases Statement Following Questions About Identity

The importance of Demi Lovato's honesty about addiction... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Metro south ranelagh Rathmines National Transport Authority
Jennifer Cosgrove

Written By

Jennifer Cosgrove

Comments

News

Read More in News
Southside Metro Redesign Will Cost Up To €35M
Southside Metro Redesign Will Cost Up To €35M
PIC: Bloggers Unveiled Releases Statement Following Questions About Identity
PIC: Bloggers Unveiled Releases Statement Following Questions About Identity
Parts Of Red Line Luas Will Be Closed This Weekend
Parts Of Red Line Luas Will Be Closed This Weekend
PICS: Gardaí Are Looking For The Owners Of This Wedding Coin
PICS: Gardaí Are Looking For The Owners Of This Wedding Coin
Dublin Drivers Warned of Trolley Stunt From Would-Be Thieves
Dublin Drivers Warned of Trolley Stunt From Would-Be Thieves
This Pic Shows How Lethal Dublin Roads Are After First Proper Rain In A While
This Pic Shows How Lethal Dublin Roads Are After First Proper Rain In A While
The Irish Aviation Authority Advises That 11 RAF Jets Will Fly Over Dublin Tonight
The Irish Aviation Authority Advises That 11 RAF Jets Will Fly Over Dublin Tonight
Tourists' Biggest Complaint About Dublin Has Been Revealed And No One Is Surprised
Tourists' Biggest Complaint About Dublin Has Been Revealed And No One Is Surprised
Dublin Bus Customers Face Disruptions Over Bank Holiday Weekend
Dublin Bus Customers Face Disruptions Over Bank Holiday Weekend
PIC: Gardaí Arrest Driver After Horse Found In Back Of Van In Dublin
PIC: Gardaí Arrest Driver After Horse Found In Back Of Van In Dublin
A U.S.-Bound Flight Has Made An Emergency Landing At Dublin Airport
A U.S.-Bound Flight Has Made An Emergency Landing At Dublin Airport
NTA Planning To Get Rid Of Numerous Important Dublin Bus Routes
NTA Planning To Get Rid Of Numerous Important Dublin Bus Routes
PIC: Bloggers Unveiled Releases Statement Following Questions About Identity
News

PIC: Bloggers Unveiled Releases Statement Following Questions About Identity
Dublin Store Offering Chicken Fillet Roll For Price That Can't Be Beaten
What's On

Dublin Store Offering Chicken Fillet Roll For Price That Can't Be Beaten
We're Helping 10 Lucky Members Of Our Audience To Discover New Wines — By Sending Them Four FREE Bottles Each
Sponsored

We're Helping 10 Lucky Members Of Our Audience To Discover New Wines — By Sending Them Four FREE Bottles Each
PICS: Price Of This "Perfect For Two Friends" One Bedroom Dublin Apartment Takes The Piss
Dublin

PICS: Price Of This "Perfect For Two Friends" One Bedroom Dublin Apartment Takes The Piss

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
News

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
Food and Drink

You Can Now Get Gin-Infused Donuts In Dublin And We're Drooling
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Entertainment

The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin
Entertainment

Calling All 'Jurassic Park' Fans - A Live Orchestra Screening Is Coming To Dublin

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group