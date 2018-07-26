News

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return

Do you fancy a very, very cheap getaway to the land of Wales? Sorry, we knew that was a stupid question but we had to ask it.

Stena Line ferries are doing an insanely cheap offer of return tickets for as little as €6.50.

Sure, it would be more expensive to get the train down to Galway.

The tickets are valid for foot passengers going over on a day trip, and you can relax onboard with free WiFi, free movies for all the family and stunning views as we cross the Irish Sea.

"Prices start at only €6.50 per person to sail on a Tuesday and €15 per person on a Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Just remember to book your day trip from Dublin at least 48hrs in advance."

"Once we arrive in Holyhead you have two options:

• Go for a walk or have something to eat in Holyhead and return on our afternoon sailing at 14.00

• Spend the day in Holyhead and return on our evening sailing at 20.30."

We're loving this, just in time for a last minute summer adventure.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

