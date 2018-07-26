Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return

Do you fancy a very, very cheap getaway to the land of Wales? Sorry, we knew that was a stupid question but we had to ask it.

Stena Line ferries are doing an insanely cheap offer of return tickets for as little as €6.50.

Sure, it would be more expensive to get the train down to Galway.

The tickets are valid for foot passengers going over on a day trip, and you can relax onboard with free WiFi, free movies for all the family and stunning views as we cross the Irish Sea.

"Prices start at only €6.50 per person to sail on a Tuesday and €15 per person on a Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Just remember to book your day trip from Dublin at least 48hrs in advance."



"Once we arrive in Holyhead you have two options:

• Go for a walk or have something to eat in Holyhead and return on our afternoon sailing at 14.00

• Spend the day in Holyhead and return on our evening sailing at 20.30."

We're loving this, just in time for a last minute summer adventure.

