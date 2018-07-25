This Is Your Last Chance To Do Some Yoga With Cats In Dublin

It will be so sad when it's gone

Can you think of anything more relaxing or mindful than yoga with cats?



Nope, neither can we.

The amazing events are hosted by Cat Lounge Dublin in Smithfield and will be running throughout August but the next one is the 6th of August at 12 pm. Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite.

Unfortunately, the Cat Lounge is closing down at the end of August due to rising cost, so if you've always been meaning to go to one of these events, this is your last chance!

Who wouldn't love to do some yoga with the beauties?

