This Is Your Last Chance To Do Some Yoga With Cats In Dublin

It will be so sad when it's gone

Cat Yoga

Can you think of anything more relaxing or mindful than yoga with cats?

Nope, neither can we.

The amazing events are hosted by Cat Lounge Dublin in Smithfield and will be running throughout August but the next one is the 6th of August at 12 pm. Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite.

Unfortunately, the Cat Lounge is closing down at the end of August due to rising cost, so if you've always been meaning to go to one of these events, this is your last chance!

Who wouldn't love to do some yoga with the beauties?

The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
One Of Dublin 8's Favourite Restaurants Is Closing For Two Weeks
One Of Dublin 8's Favourite Restaurants Is Closing For Two Weeks
Curious About Stand-Up Paddleboarding On The Liffey? Tune Into RTÉ Tonight
Curious About Stand-Up Paddleboarding On The Liffey? Tune Into RTÉ Tonight
Dublin's Best Taxi Driver Has An Instagram Account And We Are Living For It
Dublin's Best Taxi Driver Has An Instagram Account And We Are Living For It

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend
There's A Chicken Wing Festival Happening In Bray This Weekend

