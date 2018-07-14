News

Student Faces Trial For Alleged Public Masturbation In This Part Of Dublin

The offence carries a sentence of up to two years.

Gavel July

The Irish Independent is reporting that a student will face trial after he was caught allegedly masturbating.

Camal Elhaj, a 22-year-old student from Sudan, is being accused of partaking in an act of masturbation on Synge Street in July of last year.

Court reporter, Tom Tuite, states that Gardaí allegedly caught the student at 1am but there was other members of the public around him at the time.

The judge said that the case was "too serious" and it should go before the circuit court meaning the sentence for the offence could carry a two year sentence.

He didn't tell the court how he would plead but will appear again in September.

On this week's podcast, a deep dive into Cheryl and Liam - age gaps, babies and in-laws. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

gardai Sex Synge Street Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Student Faces Trial For Alleged Public Masturbation In This Part Of Dublin
Student Faces Trial For Alleged Public Masturbation In This Part Of Dublin
Man Dies In Dublin Following Domestic Dispute At House
Man Dies In Dublin Following Domestic Dispute At House
Plane From Dublin Airport Forced To Make Serious Emergency Landing
Plane From Dublin Airport Forced To Make Serious Emergency Landing
PICS: Post Malone Just Had A Pint And Some Wings With A Fan In TGI Fridays On St. Stephen's Green
PICS: Post Malone Just Had A Pint And Some Wings With A Fan In TGI Fridays On St. Stephen's Green
PICS: Enda Kenny Enjoyed a Night Out at Coppers Last Night
PICS: Enda Kenny Enjoyed a Night Out at Coppers Last Night
Warning Issued Over Dangerous Jellyfish Spotted At Popular Dublin Beach
Warning Issued Over Dangerous Jellyfish Spotted At Popular Dublin Beach
PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head
PICS: Commuter Chaos As Dart Services Suspended From Greystones To Bray Due To Fire At Bray Head
Irish Journalist Releases Statement After Abuse For "Irish Accent" Reporting On World Cup
Irish Journalist Releases Statement After Abuse For "Irish Accent" Reporting On World Cup
WATCH: Footage Of Brian O'Driscoll Playing A Drum At 12th Of July Gathering
WATCH: Footage Of Brian O'Driscoll Playing A Drum At 12th Of July Gathering
Meghan Markle Did The Most Irish Thing Ever During Her Lunch Today
Meghan Markle Did The Most Irish Thing Ever During Her Lunch Today
PIC: Harry And Meghan Forced To Listen To Irish Tunes At Garden Party On Tuesday Night
PIC: Harry And Meghan Forced To Listen To Irish Tunes At Garden Party On Tuesday Night
Paramedics Called To Aer Lingus Plane As Crew Members Become Unwell On Flight
Paramedics Called To Aer Lingus Plane As Crew Members Become Unwell On Flight
Student Faces Trial For Alleged Public Masturbation In This Part Of Dublin
News

Student Faces Trial For Alleged Public Masturbation In This Part Of Dublin
Man Dies In Dublin Following Domestic Dispute At House
News

Man Dies In Dublin Following Domestic Dispute At House
Plane From Dublin Airport Forced To Make Serious Emergency Landing
News

Plane From Dublin Airport Forced To Make Serious Emergency Landing
Over 30 Areas Of Dublin Will Be Hit With Water Restrictions From Monday
Dublin

Over 30 Areas Of Dublin Will Be Hit With Water Restrictions From Monday

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
What's On

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
What's On

Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate
Food and Drink

It's National Mojito Day On Wednesday! Here's Where You Can Get €3 Mojitos To Celebrate
You'll Find One Of The Tastiest Curries In This Unexpected Dublin Bar
Feature

You'll Find One Of The Tastiest Curries In This Unexpected Dublin Bar

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group