Student Faces Trial For Alleged Public Masturbation In This Part Of Dublin

The offence carries a sentence of up to two years.

The Irish Independent is reporting that a student will face trial after he was caught allegedly masturbating.

Camal Elhaj, a 22-year-old student from Sudan, is being accused of partaking in an act of masturbation on Synge Street in July of last year.

Court reporter, Tom Tuite, states that Gardaí allegedly caught the student at 1am but there was other members of the public around him at the time.

The judge said that the case was "too serious" and it should go before the circuit court meaning the sentence for the offence could carry a two year sentence.

He didn't tell the court how he would plead but will appear again in September.

