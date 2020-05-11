Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Survey reveals most people would prefer working from home after lockdown

By Brian Dillon

May 11, 2020 at 12:31pm

Share:

A survey published by NUIG has revealed that the majority of people working from home would prefer to do so after lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

Over 7,000 people took part in the online questionnaire in late April and early May, half of whom have never worked from home before the coronavirus pandemic.

A significant majority of those who took part said that they would prefer to work from home after the pandemic.

Among the advantages of working from home detailed by those who answered were reduced traffic, greater flexibility and reduced commuting costs.

According to those who participated in the survey, the main barriers that prevented them from previously working from home were the types of tasks that had to be completed, poor broadband and a lack of trusty on behalf of employers.

A number of disadvantages of working from home were also identified, including difficulty in switching off from work, insufficient space for work and reduced contact with their colleagues.

30% of people surveyed said that working from home had increased their productivity while 25% said that working from home had the opposite effect of reducing their levels of productivity.

A whopping 83% of those who took part in the online survey published by NUIG and the Western Development Commission said that they would prefer working from home after lockdown restriction have been lifted.

Before launching the survey, NUIG's Professor Alma McCarthy said:

"Some are finding it very difficult to adjust to remote working with no social contact with colleagues and the need to self-structure their work.

"Others have significant challenges in managing caring responsibilities with work, and yet others are enjoying the absence of the morning and evening commute, and report higher productivity levels."

READ NEXT: Irish travelling to the UK won't have to self-isolate after arrival

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: If you liked Money Heist, White Lines will be your new Netflix obsession

WATCH: Dublin soul singer held a concert for her neighbours in the sunshine and it looked like heaven

Irish travelling to the UK won't have to self-isolate after arrival

Johnny Logan and Dickie Rock involved in bizarre feud

You may also love

Irish travelling to the UK won't have to self-isolate after arrival

Johnny Logan and Dickie Rock involved in bizarre feud

TD says hairdressers provide an "essential service" amid calls for them to reopen

New signs placed in Dublin parks to remind public of designated hours for over-70s

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.