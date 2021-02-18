Taoiseach gives update on the possibility of summer staycations this year

As summer fast approaches, it looks very unlikely that any of us will get abroad for a sun holiday. So naturally, our minds turn to summer staycations in Ireland.

Speaking to Joe Nash on Live95's Limerick Today, the Taoiseach was asked about his predictions for the possibility of Irish people having summer staycations this year. Touching on the vaccination rollout, he explained that the government hope to have all over 7os in Ireland done by mid-May.

He said, "This third wave and the lockdown associated with it is having a very significant psychological impact on people, they're down as a result of this.

"In May/June I think we will be in a very different space because of the fact that we will have a significant number of people vaccinated.

"By mid-May, all over 70s should be vaccinated and that's the age cohort that is most at risk form the virus in terms of becoming ill and in some cases, as we know, dying.

"So if we get over 70s vaccinated by then we are in a different space for May, June and July."

He added, "I’m loath to predict beyond the end of April, and indeed my conversation with Dr Ronan Glynn (Deputy Chief Medical Officer) on Tuesday was very much to that effect.

"But, let’s be clear too, we have to give people hope and I think with the vaccination, hope does come. I think we will be in a different space in June and in July certainly."

