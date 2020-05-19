Close

The 2020 Dublin Marathon has officially been cancelled

By James Fenton

May 19, 2020 at 10:17am

Organisers of the 2020 Dublin Marathon have confirmed that the event will not be going ahead this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The marathon was due to take place on Sunday, October 25 but a statement issued at 10am this morning says that: 'It is with great regret that the organisers of the Dublin Marathon have today announced the cancellation of the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon and Race Series. All entries for the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon and the Race Series will be valid for the 2021 races. For those who do not wish to avail of this, a full refund option is available.'

Speaking about the news, race director Jim Aughney said: 'We know this is extremely disappointing for all runners, especially those who secured marathon entries. We made the difficult decision in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all those involved in making our events such a success from runners, supporters, volunteers, sponsors, to suppliers. We explored many alternatives for running the events safely but ultimately none were viable.'

This morning's statement goes on to say: 'The organisers considered many alternative approaches in event planning to make running the KBC Dublin Marathon and Race Series with appropriate social distancing possible. However, after careful consideration, the difficult decision was made by the organisers to cancel both the KBC Dublin Marathon and Race Series. It was a decision made in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of runners, supporters, volunteers, sponsors, suppliers and all those involved in making the running of these events possible.'

You can read this morning's statement in full here.

