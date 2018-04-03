The Average Number Of Rainy Days Dublin Has Per Year Is Seriously Grim

Is it too much to ask for a bitta sunshine?!

Dublin, why you gotta treat us like this? We sing your praises to every person we meet abroad, we indulge in your bars and restaurants and Instagram the shit out of every pretty sight we see, yet still we're not rewarded with nice weather.

As in, really, the weather is actually even worse than you think.

According to Holiday-Weather.com, Dublin's average yearly days of rainfall is enough to make us pack our bags and move sticks to the Sunny South East for cheaper rent and the hopes of it being nice enough to eat a 99 every single day.

While April is bad enough with 22 days of rain each month, the entire year is even more grim.

Turns out Dublin gets 271 days of a rain. FFS.

A post shared by Graphic Designer - Illustrator (@sergiotoribio) on Apr 2, 2018 at 11:43pm PDT

Maybe we really should invest in some proper rain gear...

READ NEXT: This Dublin Illustrator Creates Deadly Doodles & We Are Insta-Obessed

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here