The Dublin Metro Will 'Replace The Green Luas Line' Once It's Complete

It's been announced that plans for the new Metro and DART redevelopment will see the two linked up at Dublin's Tara Street station as changes to the original project mean the Metro will now travel further southside.

The Irish Independent reports that the re-route means a stop at the Mater is now expected to be ditched

The Dublin Metro will travel underground for the majority of the route, stopping at St.Stephen's Green, O'Connell Street, Mater (although this may be scrapped), Drumcondra, Griffith Avenue, with elevated tracks for DCU, Ballymun, Dardistown and Northwood.

It will also stop off at the airport, before coming back up for stops at Fosterstown, Swords Central, Seatown and the Estuary.

Here's a picture to make that all a bit more understandable...

While additional stops have not yet been included in the graphic, it's understood that the Metro will effectively replace the Green line Luas and travel as far as Sandyford.

Work is expected to begin in 2021 and will be complete by 2027.

