News

The Dun Laogahire Baths Are Coming Back – With A €10 Million Makeover

An outdoor terrace cafe as well, yeah?

Shutterstock 392337775

Grab the sunscreen and change into your togs... The Dun Laoghaire swimming baths are coming back in action after more than 20 years. 

The €10 million development on the baths will begin in the next few weeks, reports The Journal, and they are expected to be complete in about 22 months (that's open in Spring 2020 FYI).

The new baths will also boast a cafe with an outdoor terrace that has views over Dublin bay, studio workshops for local artists and a new jetty and changing areas for swimmers. 

Those who are keen to canoe or kayak will also be looked after with designated landing spots for their sports equipment. 

Here's what the baths look like at the moment...

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown council says:

“The new Dún Laoghaire Baths will be a long-term, public amenity for the area and county. It will provide not only a connection between Newtownsmith and the People’s Park, but will also link the town of Dún Laoghaire with its seafront. The project will breathe new life into the seafront and will attract more visitors to Dún Laoghaire town.”

Here's to summer 2020!

READ NEXT: PICS: West Wing Stars Richard Schiff And Joshua Malina Were Spotted In Dublin Last Night

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
The Dun Laogahire Baths Are Coming Back – With A €10 Million Makeover
The Dun Laogahire Baths Are Coming Back – With A €10 Million Makeover
This English Newspaper's Mistake About Bertie Ahern Will Be A BIG Talking Point Today
This English Newspaper's Mistake About Bertie Ahern Will Be A BIG Talking Point Today
PIC: The Iconic 'REPEAL' Mural Is Back In Town After Being Removed In 2016
PIC: The Iconic 'REPEAL' Mural Is Back In Town After Being Removed In 2016
Two People Arrested After Garda Injured In A Hit And Run In The City Centre
Two People Arrested After Garda Injured In A Hit And Run In The City Centre
Security Guards Called To North Dublin Driving Licence Centre After People Refused To Leave
Security Guards Called To North Dublin Driving Licence Centre After People Refused To Leave
Get Ready: The Arctic Monkeys Are Playing A Dublin Gig Later This Year
Get Ready: The Arctic Monkeys Are Playing A Dublin Gig Later This Year
56 People Were Evacuated From An Apartment Fire On The Northside Last Night
56 People Were Evacuated From An Apartment Fire On The Northside Last Night
Thousands Of People Are Marching In The City Centre To Address The Homeless Crisis
Thousands Of People Are Marching In The City Centre To Address The Homeless Crisis
There's An Exhibition About The Women Who Shaped Ireland On In Dublin Right Now
There's An Exhibition About The Women Who Shaped Ireland On In Dublin Right Now
McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident
McGregor Attack - A Second Irish Fighter From Dublin Has Been Charged Following The Incident
Dozens Of Students Are Sleeping On The Streets Tonight In Protest At Rent Hikes
Dozens Of Students Are Sleeping On The Streets Tonight In Protest At Rent Hikes
Dunnes Stores Now Has A Hair And Beauty Salon In One Of Its City Centre Locations
Dunnes Stores Now Has A Hair And Beauty Salon In One Of Its City Centre Locations
A Thai Restaurant Is Giving Away Free Takeaway On The Green Luas Line This Evening
Food and Drink

A Thai Restaurant Is Giving Away Free Takeaway On The Green Luas Line This Evening
Owner Of World Famous Lingerie Franchise Sent Bullet For Opening Dublin Store
Dublin

Owner Of World Famous Lingerie Franchise Sent Bullet For Opening Dublin Store
PICS: West Wing Stars Richard Schiff And Joshua Malina Were Spotted In Dublin Last Night
Dublin

PICS: West Wing Stars Richard Schiff And Joshua Malina Were Spotted In Dublin Last Night
PICS: Massive Queue Has Formed In D15 For Sale Of New Dublin Development
Dublin

PICS: Massive Queue Has Formed In D15 For Sale Of New Dublin Development

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
News

You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times
Food and Drink

This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin