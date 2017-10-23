The Dun Laogahire Baths Are Coming Back – With A €10 Million Makeover

Grab the sunscreen and change into your togs... The Dun Laoghaire swimming baths are coming back in action after more than 20 years.

The €10 million development on the baths will begin in the next few weeks, reports The Journal, and they are expected to be complete in about 22 months (that's open in Spring 2020 FYI).

The new baths will also boast a cafe with an outdoor terrace that has views over Dublin bay, studio workshops for local artists and a new jetty and changing areas for swimmers.

Those who are keen to canoe or kayak will also be looked after with designated landing spots for their sports equipment.

Here's what the baths look like at the moment...

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown council says:

“The new Dún Laoghaire Baths will be a long-term, public amenity for the area and county. It will provide not only a connection between Newtownsmith and the People’s Park, but will also link the town of Dún Laoghaire with its seafront. The project will breathe new life into the seafront and will attract more visitors to Dún Laoghaire town.”

Here's to summer 2020!

