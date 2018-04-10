Dublin

PICS: West Wing Stars Richard Schiff And Joshua Malina Were Spotted In Dublin Last Night

And they had a pint of Guinness in two of the best pubs in Dublin.

West Wing Dublin

What can we say about these two, they have great taste in pubs! One was voted the best pub in Dublin in 2017, while the other is so well known that it has famous people stopping by from time-to-time to have a go at pulling a pint. 

West Wing stars, Richard Schiff and Joshua Malina were spotted out and about in Dublin last night ahead of The West Wing Weekly podcast at Vicar Street on Wednesday night. 

For those of you who don't know, West Wing was one of the biggest television shows of the mid noughties, running from 1999 to 2006. 

It was a political series set in America which focused on the West Wing of the White House where the oval office and the offices of the President's senior staff are located.

Schiff played Toby Ziegler on the show, a Communications Director for The White House while Malina played William Bailey who held various positions such as 'White House Office of Communications', 'the Office of the Vice President', and as a 'backbencher Congressman'.

Schiff also had some steak in Brookwood and a round of golf in Portmarnock but the highlight, we assume, will be the pints of creamy in two of Dublin's finest establishments, Toners and Kehoe's. 

Their pints of milk are so good, in fact, that they were included in our Dublin Guinness Bucket List for 2018. 

Do you disagree? Do you think they should have ventured somewhere else or do you think that they made the correct decision? Let us know in the comments. 

READ NEXT: PICS: Massive Queue Has Formed In D15 For Sale Of New Dublin Development

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

west wing Dublin Toners Kehoes Pubs Guinness
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PICS: West Wing Stars Richard Schiff And Joshua Malina Were Spotted In Dublin Last Night
PICS: West Wing Stars Richard Schiff And Joshua Malina Were Spotted In Dublin Last Night
PICS: Massive Queue Has Formed In D15 For Sale Of New Dublin Development
PICS: Massive Queue Has Formed In D15 For Sale Of New Dublin Development
PICS: The Most Expensive DART And Luas Stops To Live Beside Have Been Revealed
PICS: The Most Expensive DART And Luas Stops To Live Beside Have Been Revealed
The Disgraceful Thing That Happens Around ​Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About
The Disgraceful Thing That Happens Around ​Phoenix Park​ Gigs That You Might Not Know About
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
This Daytime Trad Session Is Just What You Need For The Sunday Rollover
This Daytime Trad Session Is Just What You Need For The Sunday Rollover
7 Gorgeous Sunday Walks To Tackle On Dublin's Northside
7 Gorgeous Sunday Walks To Tackle On Dublin's Northside
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
VIDEO: This Is The Exact Reason Why Conor McGregor Attacked Bus Full Of UFC Fighters
These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
These Dublin Children Bluffed Their Way From Dún Laoghaire To New York For Free
Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built
Merrion Gates Stopping One Of Dublin's Greatest Infrastructures From Being Built
Two Bus Crashes In Dublin Sees Seven People Hospitalised
Two Bus Crashes In Dublin Sees Seven People Hospitalised
PICS: Massive Queue Has Formed In D15 For Sale Of New Dublin Development
Dublin

PICS: Massive Queue Has Formed In D15 For Sale Of New Dublin Development
Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
What's On

Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
This English Newspaper's Mistake About Bertie Ahern Will Be A BIG Talking Point Today
News

This English Newspaper's Mistake About Bertie Ahern Will Be A BIG Talking Point Today
Madness Have Just Announced A 3 Arena Summer Gig
Entertainment

Madness Have Just Announced A 3 Arena Summer Gig

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
Dublin

WATCH: Conor McGregor Is In Handcuffs As He Heads To Court
You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
News

You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times
Food and Drink

This Is The Tiniest Pub In Dublin — And You've Probably Passed It Hundreds Of Times

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin