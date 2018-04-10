PICS: West Wing Stars Richard Schiff And Joshua Malina Were Spotted In Dublin Last Night

And they had a pint of Guinness in two of the best pubs in Dublin.

What can we say about these two, they have great taste in pubs! One was voted the best pub in Dublin in 2017, while the other is so well known that it has famous people stopping by from time-to-time to have a go at pulling a pint.

West Wing stars, Richard Schiff and Joshua Malina were spotted out and about in Dublin last night ahead of The West Wing Weekly podcast at Vicar Street on Wednesday night.

For those of you who don't know, West Wing was one of the biggest television shows of the mid noughties, running from 1999 to 2006.

It was a political series set in America which focused on the West Wing of the White House where the oval office and the offices of the President's senior staff are located.

Schiff played Toby Ziegler on the show, a Communications Director for The White House while Malina played William Bailey who held various positions such as 'White House Office of Communications', 'the Office of the Vice President', and as a 'backbencher Congressman'.

Look who stole my hat! No kidding this guy just walked into the pub. Toner’s in Dublin. @JoshMalina @westwingweekly pic.twitter.com/AMvAJ4LZ0F — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) April 9, 2018

Schiff also had some steak in Brookwood and a round of golf in Portmarnock but the highlight, we assume, will be the pints of creamy in two of Dublin's finest establishments, Toners and Kehoe's.

Their pints of milk are so good, in fact, that they were included in our Dublin Guinness Bucket List for 2018.

Do you disagree? Do you think they should have ventured somewhere else or do you think that they made the correct decision? Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: PICS: Massive Queue Has Formed In D15 For Sale Of New Dublin Development

Anyone else sick to death of "joyous" and "loving" celebrity breakups? Bring back the vengeance! Listen to this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here