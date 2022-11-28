The Dún Laoghaire Christmas lights are being sustainably powered this year

Gotta love a sustainable Christmas.

This year, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has taken it upon itself to tackle this issue, ensuring that as little harm is done to the planet as possible.

With 3D light installations, forest walks and buildings shining bright, there are dozens of activities taking place in the area this Christmas to really get us in the festive spirit.

This year, pedal power is the main focus as the lights on the Christmas tree at the bandstand on the pier will be powered by the people. From 4pm to 8pm on Saturday December 10, Sunday December 11, Saturday December 17 and Sunday December 18, people will be there to cycle a bike to "keep her lit" for the Christmas season.

“This festive initiative is very much in line with our vision to cultivate a cycling culture which encourages all members of the community to cycle at all life stages and abilities. Now we can bring Christmas sparkle through pedal power! This, along with all of the other magical Christmas initiatives, will surely ‘keep her lit’ in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown this Christmas” said Cllr Mary Hanafin, An Cathaoirleach, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

Advertisement

“Christmas doesn’t have to be a burden on the planet. With a little effort and imagination, we can reduce the environmental impact of the festive season. We also encourage people to shop local to reduce the impact of transportation.” added Chief Executive of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Frank Curran.

The Christmas walking trails are also back this year in Marlay Park and Cabinteely Park and are free to attend from 4pm to 8pm Monday to Friday from Monday November 28th. They are both wheelchair and buggy accessible and also going down the more sustainable route.

The Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Christmas trees are being powered by LED extra low voltage lights for safety, using only 4.8watts of electricity, where possible. The Christmas walking trails are then powered by electrical generators, fuelled by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Renewable Diesel.

This article originally appeared on Her.ie.

Advertisement

READ ON: The Garlic Dip Guide reveals their top 10 garlic dips in Dublin