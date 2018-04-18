The End Of An Era As Demolition Of Iconic Screen Cinema Begins

The demolition of the Screen Cinema has begun and with it the memories of countless Dublin moviegoers from years gone by.

The Hawkins Street theatre closed down in 2016 after being in operation since 1984 and this picture of its sad demise was captured by Overheard In Dublin yesterday.

End of an era as iconic Screen Cinema demolished pic.twitter.com/FEShdLqwec — Overheard in Dublin (@OverheardDublin) April 17, 2018

The building is now expected to be turned into a mixed-use venue consisting of offices, a music venue, a cafe, bar and restaurant. An image of what the new complex is expected to look like can be seen below.

Have you got any memories of the Screen Cinema? Let us know in the comments.

(header pic: @OverheardInDublin)

