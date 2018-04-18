News

The End Of An Era As Demolition Of Iconic Screen Cinema Begins

A sad day for the city...

Screen Shot 2018 04 18 At 09 55 48

The demolition of the Screen Cinema has begun and with it the memories of countless Dublin moviegoers from years gone by. 

The Hawkins Street theatre closed down in 2016 after being in operation since 1984 and this picture of its sad demise was captured by Overheard In Dublin yesterday. 

The building is now expected to be turned into a mixed-use venue consisting of offices, a music venue, a cafe, bar and restaurant. An image of what the new complex is expected to look like can be seen below. 

Screen Shot 2018 04 18 At 09 51 50

Have you got any memories of the Screen Cinema? Let us know in the comments.

(header pic: @OverheardInDublin)

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

james@lovin.com

