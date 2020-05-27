The extremely popular Aldi egg chair is back in time for summer

The Aldi Egg Chair is back and we're buzzing about that.

This could not have come at a better time. The weather is good and this is going to be a lovely addition to our new back garden lifestyle. Because that's where we're spending most of our time lately...

Between this, their fire pits that proved unbelievably popular, Aldi really is helping us live that fancy life in our back gardens, aren't they?

The Egg Chair costs €169.99 and is part of a whole range of garden furniture that will become available next month.

Last time the chair was available it was an absolute sellout, so we imagine that it will be fairly tough to get your hands on this time.

The Aldi Egg Chair consists of a wooden grey seat and stylish cushion lining. Plus, it's weatherproof. Because we all know that this amazing weather isn't a permanent fixture.

The chair will become available in Aldi stores across the country on Thursday, June 4 along with some other fab furniture bits including cantilevered parasols (€59.99), fold-away aluminium garden benches (€74.99), wooden loungers (€79.99), glazed terracotta (€14.99), wooden plant stands (€29.99) and spiral bay trees (€24.99).

