The Fascinating Habits Of Dublin Taxi Users Have Been Revealed

"I'll get you a drink inside" is officially the biggest lie

Unless you have serious willpower when it's lashing rain outside and you're late for work, chances are you've used a taxi in Dublin. 

Be it on through an app or via old fashioned hailing, there's millions of taxis in town (that's a lie, there's barely any when you actually need one) and now the habits of their passengers (that's us!) have been revealed. 

Lynk taxi app has released some fascinating insights into Dublin taxis and the habits of people using them, including the biggest lie promised by passengers. 

"I'll get you a drink inside" has been promised - probs falsely - to mates 100,000 times 

3.7 million selfies have been taken in the back of Dublin taxis 

1.9 million coffee cups have been left behind 

One driver even found an engagement ring had been left in his car...

The average wait time for a taxi is eight minutes and 13 seconds, the M50 is the busiest road and the average fare in Dublin will cost you €18. 

Woah. We really are taxi obsessed in this city. 

A Popular Irish Music Magazine Released A Hip Hop Album For A Really Amazing Cause
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Scary Warning About Old Phones Lying Around The House
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Scary Warning About Old Phones Lying Around The House
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Place To Get My Brows Done In Dublin
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Place To Get My Brows Done In Dublin
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Promises To Build Dublin's Newest Motorway To North Of The Country
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Promises To Build Dublin's Newest Motorway To North Of The Country

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations

