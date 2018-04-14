The Infamous Tripod Nightclub On Harcourt St Has A Huge Makeover In The Works

The sticky floors and scent of vodka Red Bull and raw pheromones will haunt anyone who spent their Saturday nights in the glorious spots that were Crawdaddy and Tripod on Harcourt St, and it was with great sadness that we stopped gallivanting there when the clubs closed in 2012.

Now however, The Journal reports that the iconic buildings are in for a huge makeover and will be redeveloped as a mixed-use restaurant, retail and office space.

A property group took over the Chocolate Bar, Crawdaddy and Tripod venues in 2016 and have just received planning approval by Dublin council to redevelop the sites.

Proposed plans include renovations of three areas, with nearly 600 sq m of retail and restaurant space, as well as a mezzanine level of the second floor.

Upper levels will be used for office space.

The firm connected to the redevelopment, Clancourt, have plans to turn the Harcourt area into a "Covent Garden-style district’ called ‘Opera Quarter’.

