The Jonas Brothers Are Coming To Dublin

The Jonas Brothers revealed that they are coming to Dublin next year, and 12-year-old me is screaming.

The trio will take to the stage at Dublin’s 3 Arena on Thursday, January 31 next year.

The siblings are heading to Dublin as part of their first European tour in almost ten years.

Earlier today, the band announced the news on Instagram, sharing a list of European dates along with the caption, “Can’t wait to come back and play some amazing shows with you guys. #HappinessBeginsTour tickets for Europe go on sale June 6th!”

The Jonas Brothers announced their hotly-anticipated comeback in February and released their single Sucker in March, along with an unreal music video featuring their partners Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas.

The brothers started performing and releasing music together in 2005 before landing roles in Disney Channel’s Camp Rock alongside Demi Lovato.

They achieved massive success with singles such as SOS and Burnin’ Up but split in 2013, with Nick and Joe going on to find success in music as well as acting.

Tickets are on sale next Thursday, June 6, at 10 am and start from €59.50, with VIP packages available for purchase through HOST VIP.