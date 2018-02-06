News

The Majority Of Irish Motorists Have Admitted They Would Carry Out This Crime

Dublin City Council have since issued a warning to drivers...

Clamp

More than half of Irish drivers have admitted that they would cut a wheel clamp off their car if they knew that they would get away with it.

A poll was conducted by Amarach Research for Claire Byrne Live on RTÉ One on Monday night, which revealed that a whopping 56% of Irish drivers would cut the clamp off if they wouldn't face any consequences. 

The poll also found that 37% of people said they would not remove a clamp if they thought they would get away with it, while 7% of people said they did not know how they would react in the situation.

Dublin City Council has issued a warning about the consequences involved.

A spokesperson said in a statement that to remove a wheel clamp is an offence and that fines can be imposed.

"Apart from this offence it is also an act of criminal damage and several successful prosecutions have been made by An Garda Síochána."

She added: "Dublin City Council’s parking enforcement contractor regularly impounds vehicles where there has been an incident involving the unauthorised removal of a clamp."

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

The Majority Of Irish Motorists Have Admitted They Would Carry Out This Crime
This Dubliner Is Among 23 People Being Remembered In Manchester And Munich Today
This Dubliner Is Among 23 People Being Remembered In Manchester And Munich Today
Irish Rail Has Called For A Dart Line To Connect Dublin Airport And The City Centre
Irish Rail Has Called For A Dart Line To Connect Dublin Airport And The City Centre
The EuroMillions Jackpot Is Now €116M — Here Are Seven Absurd Things You Could Do In Ireland With That Kind Of Cash
The EuroMillions Jackpot Is Now €116M — Here Are Seven Absurd Things You Could Do In Ireland With That Kind Of Cash

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
Dublin Airpot Has A New Direct Flight To One Of The Most Beautiful Cities In Europe
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night
An 81-Year-Old Tallaght Granny Had Everyone Bawling On Ireland's Got Talent Last Night

