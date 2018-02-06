The Majority Of Irish Motorists Have Admitted They Would Carry Out This Crime

More than half of Irish drivers have admitted that they would cut a wheel clamp off their car if they knew that they would get away with it.

A poll was conducted by Amarach Research for Claire Byrne Live on RTÉ One on Monday night, which revealed that a whopping 56% of Irish drivers would cut the clamp off if they wouldn't face any consequences.

The poll also found that 37% of people said they would not remove a clamp if they thought they would get away with it, while 7% of people said they did not know how they would react in the situation.

Dublin City Council has issued a warning about the consequences involved.

A spokesperson said in a statement that to remove a wheel clamp is an offence and that fines can be imposed.

"Apart from this offence it is also an act of criminal damage and several successful prosecutions have been made by An Garda Síochána."

She added: "Dublin City Council’s parking enforcement contractor regularly impounds vehicles where there has been an incident involving the unauthorised removal of a clamp."

READ MORE: This Dubliner Is Among 23 People Being Remembered In Manchester And Munich Today