The 'REPEAL' Mural On The Project Arts Centre Has Been Removed Once Again

If you've been walking around the Temple Bar area recently, or paying attention online, you may have noticed that the famous REPEAL mural has returned after being painted over back in 2016.

The work of street artist Maser, the painting has been removed after Dublin City Planning Department received over 50 complaints. In a post, Project Arts said "The Charities Regulator has informed Project Arts Centre that the display of Maser’s ‘Repeal the 8th’ artwork is ‘political activity’ and that we are therefore in breach of the Charities Act 2009 and not in line with our ‘charitable purpose"

The work had been commissioned by Hunreal Issues who took to Facebook to express their dismay saying: "Well this is in bits. We played by all the rules but when people put their minds to finding more rules, they'll always find something. We fought as much as we could to keep it but this is not the most important fight for right now."

A referendum to appeal the Eighth Amendment will take place on May 25. You can see ensure you are registered to vote here.

