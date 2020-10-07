Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

There were massive queues on the M50 as Operation Fanacht got underway today

By James Fenton

October 7, 2020 at 10:46am

Share:

Thousands of Gardaí are manning traffic checkpoints today as part of Operation Fanacht which aims to ensure people are complying with level 3 Covid-19 restrictions.

Under level 3, people are asked not to leave their county except for essential work, education or other essential purposes and this morning, Gardaí were on hand at 132 checkpoints to engage with motorists.

This first day of Operation Fanacht has led to massive queues on the M50, with RTE posting this video of long tailbacks at Cherrywood...

There have also been reports of 8km queues on the N4/M4 westbound. While Operation Fanacht is designed to ensure compliance, Gardaí have not been given any additional powers to police the Covid-19 restrictions. Officers are focusing on 'three E's' when dealing with motorists - 'engage, educate and encourage'.

All counties are scheduled to remain in level 3 until midnight on Tuesday, October 27.

(header pic: RTE)

READ NEXT: There's a new food van parking up in Rathfarnham village

Share:

Latest articles

These are the five best mental health podcasts to listen to right now

WATCH: Sergio Aguero surprises Dublin girl after she wins jersey design competition

There's a new food van parking up in Rathfarnham village

Phibsboro has once again been named as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world

You may also love

There's plenty of rain in store for Dublin this week so keep the umbrella handy

'Hospitality should not be a sacrificial lamb' according to local business owners

WATCH: Anti-mask protesters block up Grafton Street while chanting at shoppers

Eight people injured after collision between bus and car in Ballsbridge

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.