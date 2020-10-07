There were massive queues on the M50 as Operation Fanacht got underway today

Thousands of Gardaí are manning traffic checkpoints today as part of Operation Fanacht which aims to ensure people are complying with level 3 Covid-19 restrictions.

Under level 3, people are asked not to leave their county except for essential work, education or other essential purposes and this morning, Gardaí were on hand at 132 checkpoints to engage with motorists.

This first day of Operation Fanacht has led to massive queues on the M50, with RTE posting this video of long tailbacks at Cherrywood...

There have also been reports of 8km queues on the N4/M4 westbound. While Operation Fanacht is designed to ensure compliance, Gardaí have not been given any additional powers to police the Covid-19 restrictions. Officers are focusing on 'three E's' when dealing with motorists - 'engage, educate and encourage'.

All counties are scheduled to remain in level 3 until midnight on Tuesday, October 27.

