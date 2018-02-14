These Areas Of Dublin Will Be Without Water Until This Afternoon

A burst water main has caused supply to be cut off

A burst water main near Sarto Rise has left local residents without water this afternoon.

Fingal County Council tweeted that supply would be off until 4pm today.

🚰Burst Watermain in Sutton, Wednesday 14th February 2018 - Water off until 4.00pm today (approx.) Area affected: Sarto Rise. #WaterAlert https://t.co/sGdV6PpNva — FingalCountyCouncil (@Fingalcoco) February 14, 2018

The area affected includes parts of Bayside, Sutton Park and Lower Kilbarrack.

Irish Water is aware of the outage.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this disruption," the council wrote on their website.

