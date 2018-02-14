News

These Areas Of Dublin Will Be Without Water Until This Afternoon

A burst water main has caused supply to be cut off

Shutterstock 534121231

A burst water main near Sarto Rise has left local residents without water this afternoon. 

Fingal County Council tweeted that supply would be off until 4pm today. 

The area affected includes parts of Bayside, Sutton Park and Lower Kilbarrack. 

Irish Water is aware of the outage.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this disruption," the council wrote on their website. 

READ NEXT: This Dublin Coffee Shop Is Giving Out FREE Coffee Today - If You Say A Cheesy Chat-Up Line

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin Lecturer Reportedly Arrested As Gardaí Investigate Possible Sale of Drugs To Irish University Students
Dublin Lecturer Reportedly Arrested As Gardaí Investigate Possible Sale of Drugs To Irish University Students
A Man Was Chased And Stabbed By A Gang On Ormond Quay Last Night
A Man Was Chased And Stabbed By A Gang On Ormond Quay Last Night
'If The Notebook Was Set In Dublin' Sums Up Irish Relationships Hilariously
'If The Notebook Was Set In Dublin' Sums Up Irish Relationships Hilariously
Aer Lingus Flight From Dublin Forced To Make Dramatic U-Turn
Aer Lingus Flight From Dublin Forced To Make Dramatic U-Turn
Some Lad Tried To Rob An Off-Licence In Santry - With A Samurai Sword
Some Lad Tried To Rob An Off-Licence In Santry - With A Samurai Sword
These Areas Of Dublin Will Be Without Water Until This Afternoon
These Areas Of Dublin Will Be Without Water Until This Afternoon
Stardust Campaigners Are Holding A Protest Outside The Dáil Today
Stardust Campaigners Are Holding A Protest Outside The Dáil Today
The Famous Graffiti Wall At Bernard Shaw Pub Is Going To Be Knocked Down
The Famous Graffiti Wall At Bernard Shaw Pub Is Going To Be Knocked Down
Three-Year-Old Pronounced Dead Following Alleged Assault In Shankill Home
Three-Year-Old Pronounced Dead Following Alleged Assault In Shankill Home
A Minister Has Been Criticised For Making A Very Irritating Suggestion To Dublin Renters
A Minister Has Been Criticised For Making A Very Irritating Suggestion To Dublin Renters
Over 550 New Jobs Are On Their Way To Dublin
Over 550 New Jobs Are On Their Way To Dublin
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing Outbreak" Of Infection Disease For Measles
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing Outbreak" Of Infection Disease For Measles
Dublin Lecturer Reportedly Arrested As Gardaí Investigate Possible Sale of Drugs To Irish University Students
News

Dublin Lecturer Reportedly Arrested As Gardaí Investigate Possible Sale of Drugs To Irish University Students
A Man Was Chased And Stabbed By A Gang On Ormond Quay Last Night
News

A Man Was Chased And Stabbed By A Gang On Ormond Quay Last Night
'If The Notebook Was Set In Dublin' Sums Up Irish Relationships Hilariously
News

'If The Notebook Was Set In Dublin' Sums Up Irish Relationships Hilariously
Aer Lingus Flight From Dublin Forced To Make Dramatic U-Turn
News

Aer Lingus Flight From Dublin Forced To Make Dramatic U-Turn

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Music

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
Recipes

Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend
Dublin

A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin