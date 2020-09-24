These contactless pedestrian buttons are being rolled out around the city

Dublin City Council is starting to roll out contactless pedestrian buttons around Dublin as part of the effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The new contactless pedestrian buttons have already been put in place on O'Connell Street, Dame Street and Nassau Street as well in other areas of the city centre.

Dublin City Council has stated that the rollout has begun in the city centre and will move outwards throughout the DCC area. The technology is expected to be introduced in Dublin suburbs in the coming weeks and months.

We are starting roll out of contactless pedestrian buttons on traffic lights. Roll out begins in the city centre & moves outwards throughout the DCC area. Contactless buttons will be denoted by this sticker. The facilities for visual & audible impaired users remain as before. pic.twitter.com/USEKHCxqw8 — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) September 24, 2020

The sensor-activated system features alongside facilities for visual and audible-impaired people to use as they did before.

