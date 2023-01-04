'They destroyed the place' - quayside baking shop broken into over New Year

"What a way to bring in the new year".

Baking supply shop Sugar Sisters took to Instagram this week to share photos of their Dublin 1 store after it was broken into.

The shop, which is located on Bachelors Walk was "absolutely destroyed" by burglars looking for money, the owners say.

In a post detailing the damage, the Sugar Sisters team wrote:

Unfortunately last night our Dublin shop got broken into. Thankfully they didn't get any cash or anything much of value. But they have damaged our door and shutter and absolutely destroyed the place looking for money.

Advertisement

In a separate post, Sugar Sisters referenced a series of similar break-ins at neighbouring businesses including vegan eatery The Saucy Cow and Taiwanese restaurant and bubble tea shop Kakilang, adding that they themselves had experienced many attempted break-ins before this one.

Unfortunately this seems to be a very common accurance these days. Our neighboring small busineses @kakilang.ie and @thesaucycow_ have been broken into recently that we know of. There has been many attempts recently to break in. We've had our side door glass broken and fixed and just over Xmas there was another attempt on our newly replaced glass.

Advertisement

The shop closed for a short time as Gardaí attended the scene, but reopened for business yesterday.

Header image via Instagram/sugarsisters.ie

READ NEXT: Chestnut Bazaar food yard 'forced to close' on Clanbrassil Street