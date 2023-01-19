Three adults and three children have been rescued from a house fire in Dublin

Dublin Fire Brigade responded to the house fire in Tallaght.

Six people have been rescued from a house fire in Dublin.

The fire broke out at a property in Tallaght earlier today.

Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after 3 am.

They arrived on the scene in Glenshane, Jobstown in the early hours of the morning.

Advertisement

Dublin Fire Brigade rescued three adults from the fire. They also saved three children who were inside the house when the blaze broke out.

Gardaí confirmed that the three children were rescued from the house through a back window.

The three adults were guided to safety by the Dublin Fire Brigade team.

Dublin Fire Brigade stated;

Advertisement

"Firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire in Tallaght last night.

"An emergency ambulance crew from Tallaght fire station was on the scene first."

"They rescued three children from a back window while three adults were led to safety by firefighters."

Thankfully, nobody was injured during the blaze.

Advertisement

Header image via Shutterstock

This article originally appeared on herfamily.ie

READ NEXT: Michael Flatley shares health update following his release from hospital