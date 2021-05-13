TikTok agrees lease for Dublin docklands office for nearly 2,000 staff

Video sharing app TikTok has agreed on a lease for an office space in Dublin's docklands that will facilitate almost 2,000 staff, The Irish Times reports.

The social media giant is set to pay over €55 per sq ft. This will see staff working in the Sorting Office by the first quarter of 2022.

The lease will last 15 years with 10 years term-certain and a rent-free period of around 18 months, but it is yet to be formalised by the building's owners, Mapletree Investments.

This comes at a time when people are debating about the longevity of the traditional office-work model, as many have been working from home full-time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish Times reports that TikTok is expected to use the entire 202,000sq ft space. The company had previously considered two other locations for its Dublin operations.

TikTok had previously brought its Trust and Safety Hub in Dublin and has designated Ireland as the hub of its European SMB business.

