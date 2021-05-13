TikTok agrees lease for Dublin docklands office for nearly 2,000 staff

By Brian Dillon

May 13, 2021 at 2:10pm

Share:
TikTok agrees lease for Dublin docklands office for nearly 2,000 staff

Video sharing app TikTok has agreed on a lease for an office space in Dublin's docklands that will facilitate almost 2,000 staff, The Irish Times reports.

The social media giant is set to pay over €55 per sq ft. This will see staff working in the Sorting Office by the first quarter of 2022.

The lease will last 15 years with 10 years term-certain and a rent-free period of around 18 months, but it is yet to be formalised by the building's owners, Mapletree Investments.

This comes at a time when people are debating about the longevity of the traditional office-work model, as many have been working from home full-time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Irish Times reports that TikTok is expected to use the entire 202,000sq ft space. The company had previously considered two other locations for its Dublin operations.

TikTok had previously brought its Trust and Safety Hub in Dublin and has designated Ireland as the hub of its European SMB business.

READ NEXT: Dublin may be getting a 'night mayor' as DCC passes motion

Header image via Shutterstock.
Share:

Latest articles

IKEA confirms reopening date for Ballymun and Carrickmines stores

WIN: An unbelievable Achill Island adventure that will be truly unforgettable

Soft opening for new wine shop in Dún Laoghaire this weekend

Public consultation launched for DART+ South West expansion via Phoenix Park tunnel

You may also love

Dublin may be getting a 'night mayor' as DCC passes motion

Changes confirmed for Dublin Bus services from next week as demand increases

DSPCA share heartbreaking story of orphaned fox cubs Lovey and Cubby

Dublin Zoo is apparently the new Electric Picnic with massive demand for tickets

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.