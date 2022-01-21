"Today is a good day" Almost all covid restrictions to ease from 6am tomorrow

Speaking outside government buildings An Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the news that almost all covid restrictions will be eased from tomorrow.

On January 21, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed the news that almost all covid restrictions would be removed from 6am on Saturday, January 22nd.

Announcing the news from government buildings the Taoiseach described today as "a good day". Following NPHET's recommendation to ease the majority of public health measures currently in place, the cabinet has approved a range of relaxations on the following restrictions:

-Pub, restaurant, and nightclubs hours to return to normal

-Nightclubs to reopen at full capacity

-Return to bar service

-No six-person per table limit

-Full attendance for indoor and outdoor events

-Covid cert or contact tracing details are no longer required for hospitality

There will be the continued use of masks in current settings including schools until the end of next month, alongside "no change" to international travel.

Speaking of the country's vaccination rates Taoiseach Martin, said "vaccination is key, the evidence is there to see".

He also urged the public to remain vigilant, the "pandemic isn't over" he said, adding that the easing of restrictions will "inevitably" lead to higher case numbers.

Taoiseach Martin also did not rule out the potential for further restrictions to be enacted in the future, adding that the Government will prepare for any future waves, “none of us will be fully safe until we are all safe."

The Restaurants Association of Ireland acknowledged that certain restrictions will take longer to ease as "some easing of restrictions involves legislation so may take time"

