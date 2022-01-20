Pyg to offer €20 discount for all healthcare workers

Following the news of the €1000 bonus for some frontline workers, Pyg wanted to show its own appreciation by giving them a discount in their restaurants.

It's been a rough two years living through the coronavirus pandemic, and it's clear to see we'd be lost without healthcare workers. Their tireless effort has been nothing short of saintly. Yesterday Cabinet approved an €1000 tax-free bonus for public sector healthcare workers, as a thank you. There will also be a commemorative public holiday on the 18th March this year in honour of those who lost their lives to Covid-19, and to the frontline workers who have worked so hard.

Following the news, Pyg, and its affiliated restaurants Pyg Lane and Little Pyg, wanted to show their own appreciation for healthcare workers, by offering them a discount.

Their announcement goes as follows:

"We applaud the government for giving our amazing healthcare workers a €1000 bonus for their incredible work over the last couple of years. Pyg, Little Pyg and Pyg Lane are going to offer a €20 discount for all health care workers to show our appreciation, please show your HSE staff I.D to your server to avail of this discount. Please DM us for full terms and conditions x"

So if you're a healthcare worker, make sure you bring along your staff I.D. to avail of this Pyg discount. If you have any questions about the discount, you can contact them via Instagram.

If you're interested in booking a table, or just want to have a look at their menus, you can do so HERE.

This comes just as the country seems to be preparing to lift the 8pm curfew. An announcement on this is expected before the end of the week.

Header image via Instagram/pygmaliondublin

