Little Pyg is going global with new spot opening in Madrid

The brand's first venue outside of Ireland.

That's right, Little Pyg is all grown up and moving into new territory. But they're not just moving county; they're moving out of the Emerald Isle altogether, venturing to a new European country instead. Little Pyg took to socials today to announce their new location would be opening this December in Madrid.

According to their Instagram caption, work has already started on the new Little Pyg in Madrid, Spain, in time for it to open at the end of the year. You can expect the same award winning pizzas and famous pygtails in their Spanish abode.

Little Pyg encompasses "300 years of Italian technique" when it comes to their pizza making, heralded by Michelin Maestro Enzo Coccia. Their pizzas are made with the freshest of ingredients and cooked for no more or no less than 55 seconds in their wood-fired oven.

