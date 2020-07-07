Close

Tony Holohan has been nominated for the Freedom of Dublin City

By James Fenton

July 7, 2020 at 10:24am

Dr Tony Holohan has been nominated for the Freedom of Dublin City after he stepped down from his role as Ireland's Chief Medical Officer last week.

New Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu has proposed Tony Holohan for the award, posting last night that 'it is my honour to propose Dr Tony Holohan to receive the Freedom of the City as leader of the Covid19 response team. He represents front line workers & all the work they do. Thank you to all Cllrs, parties & groups that supported this proposal.'

The proposal was unanimously backed by councillors at last night's Dublin City Council meeting and it means that Holohan will join an illustrious list of names who have been bestowed with the Freedom of Dublin, including Barack Obama, Gay Byrne, Jack Charlton and the members of U2.

The most recent addition was former Dublin Gaelic football manager Jim Gavin, who received the honour earlier this year after guiding the capital to an unprecedented five All-Ireland titles in a row.

Dr Holohan's addition comes less than a week after he stepped down from his role as CMO, citing his wife's entry into palliative care and his desire to spend more time with his family as reasons.

