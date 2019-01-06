News

Trinity College Dublin Releases Statement After Student Dies Following Fall At Cliffs Of Moher

Trinity College Dublin has released a statement after the tragic news that one of their students died at the Cliffs of Moher on Friday.

Gardaí and Trinity College Dublin have been working with the Indian Embassy since the accident.

Eye-witnesses said that a man was seen falling on Friday afternoon and it's said that the man in question was taking a selfie at the time when he lost his footing.

In a statement, the College said that:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of one of our students at the Cliffs of Moher on Friday afternoon.

We are doing all we can to provide support to them following the shocking news of the accidental death of their son.

"We are also reaching out to his fellow students, friends and staff here at Trinity supporting them during this distressing time.

"We are working closely with the Indian Embassy and An Garda Síochána in doing so.”

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

