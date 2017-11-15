Two Cinema Screens Will Be Completely Refurbished At The IFI

The Irish Film Institute (IFI) in Temple Bar is set to completely refurbish two of its biggest cinema screens this year.

The IFI is known for being one of the best places in town for arthouse cinema, as well as for its delectable brunch offerings, and it seems they're now making a concerted effort to make their establishment even more attractive to the viewing public.

The cinema screen makeover follows the recent installation of a 4k projector on the premises last November. However, this is merely the first step in a five-year strategy to transform the IFI, according to TheJournal.ie.

A post shared by Irish Film Institute (@irishfilminstitute) on Nov 15, 2017 at 11:56am PST

Other plans in the pipeline include the opening of a new archive building in Maynooth University, the acquisition and preservation of 160 newsreels which chart Ireland's journey to independence, and the introduction of film clubs for children across Ireland.

READ NEXT: A Dubliner Won €250,000 In A Lotto Draw Last Night

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here