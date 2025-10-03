Two Dublin bookshops longlisted for An Post’s ‘Bookshop of the Year’ award

The winner will be revealed at an event next month.

Two Dublin bookshops have been longlisted for An Post’s ‘Bookshop of the Year’ award.

Chapters Bookstore on Parnell Street and The Company of Books in Ranelagh both made the top 12 list of Ireland’s best bookshops, according to An Post.

The An Post Irish Book Awards is an annual literary event that celebrates and promotes Irish writing and authors to the widest range of readers possible.

The ‘Bookshop of the Year’ category is designed to acknowledge the significant role played by both independent bookshops and local branches of bookshop chains in helping their local communities to find and savour the titles of their choice.

Previous winners of the award include Little Acorns Bookstore in Derry (2024) and Kennys Bookshop and Art Gallery in Galway (2021).

The list comes as customers were asked to vote for their favourite bookshops and explain the reason for their choice.

The bookshops receiving the most votes were then longlisted and have been invited by the judges to enter a written submission.

Six of the twelve stores in the longlist will now be selected by an independent panel of seven judges including Chair of Irish Booksellers Association, Maria Dickenson, key Account Director at HarperCollins Publishers, Tony Purdue, and Public Affairs Manager at An Post, Angus Laverty.

The shortlist will be announced later this month, and the overall winner will be presented with their trophy at the An Post Irish Book Awards event on November 27 along with a prize worth €15,000 from An Post Commerce.

“Bookshops are the cornerstone of many communities across Ireland, and this category was established to honour the central role they play – not only within the book trade, but in celebrating Ireland’s extensive literary heritage,” commented Larry Mac Hale, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards.

He added: “More than just shops, they are cultural havens that spark creativity and foster a love of reading for people of all ages. We are proud to support this award and delighted to see such worthy bookshops on the longlist. Our warmest congratulations and best wishes to them all.”