Search icon

News

03rd Oct 2025

Two Dublin bookshops longlisted for An Post’s ‘Bookshop of the Year’ award

Ava Keady

The winner will be revealed at an event next month.

Two Dublin bookshops have been longlisted for An Post’s ‘Bookshop of the Year’ award.

Chapters Bookstore on Parnell Street and The Company of Books in Ranelagh both made the top 12 list of Ireland’s best bookshops, according to An Post.

The An Post Irish Book Awards is an annual literary event that celebrates and promotes Irish writing and authors to the widest range of readers possible.

The ‘Bookshop of the Year’ category is designed to acknowledge the significant role played by both independent bookshops and local branches of bookshop chains in helping their local communities to find and savour the titles of their choice.

Previous winners of the award include Little Acorns Bookstore in Derry (2024) and Kennys Bookshop and Art Gallery in Galway (2021).

The list comes as customers were asked to vote for their favourite bookshops and explain the reason for their choice.

The bookshops receiving the most votes were then longlisted and have been invited by the judges to enter a written submission.

Six of the twelve stores in the longlist will now be selected by an independent panel of seven judges including Chair of Irish Booksellers Association, Maria Dickenson, key Account Director at HarperCollins Publishers, Tony Purdue, and Public Affairs Manager at An Post, Angus Laverty.

The shortlist will be announced later this month, and the overall winner will be presented with their trophy at the An Post Irish Book Awards event on November 27 along with a prize worth €15,000 from An Post Commerce.

“Bookshops are the cornerstone of many communities across Ireland, and this category was established to honour the central role they play – not only within the book trade, but in celebrating Ireland’s extensive literary heritage,” commented Larry Mac Hale, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards.

He added: “More than just shops, they are cultural havens that spark creativity and foster a love of reading for people of all ages. We are proud to support this award and delighted to see such worthy bookshops on the longlist. Our warmest congratulations and best wishes to them all.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Dublin hotel awarded best in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler

Award

Dublin hotel awarded best in Ireland by Condé Nast Traveler

By Ava Keady

Viral döner kebab chain to open its first Irish location in Dublin shopping centre

food

Viral döner kebab chain to open its first Irish location in Dublin shopping centre

By Ava Keady

Outrage as much-loved bookstore damaged in arson attack

arson attack

Outrage as much-loved bookstore damaged in arson attack

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Dublin Metrolink construction will cause rail disruption for 21 months on these key lines

metrolink

Dublin Metrolink construction will cause rail disruption for 21 months on these key lines

By Ava Keady

Garda urge public to stop pranking people with AI home intruder pictures

Garda urge public to stop pranking people with AI home intruder pictures

By Ava Keady

Molly Malone statue boarded up amid controversial touching debate

Dublin

Molly Malone statue boarded up amid controversial touching debate

By Ava Keady

Green light given for €10 billion MetroLink rail line

Dublin

Green light given for €10 billion MetroLink rail line

By Ava Keady

Hazel Chu opens up about feeling lonely after breast cancer diagnosis

breast cancer

Hazel Chu opens up about feeling lonely after breast cancer diagnosis

By lovindublin

New Dublin Bus route to be launched next month

Dublin

New Dublin Bus route to be launched next month

By Ava Keady

Dublin Metrolink construction will cause rail disruption for 21 months on these key lines

metrolink

Dublin Metrolink construction will cause rail disruption for 21 months on these key lines

By Ava Keady

Miriam Mullins meets a dairy farmer in new series exploring Ireland’s yogurt boom

Miriam Mullins meets a dairy farmer in new series exploring Ireland’s yogurt boom

By Sarah McKenna

Garda urge public to stop pranking people with AI home intruder pictures

Garda urge public to stop pranking people with AI home intruder pictures

By Ava Keady

3 Oktoberfest 2025 events to check out in Dublin

oktoberfest

3 Oktoberfest 2025 events to check out in Dublin

By Ava Keady

Molly Malone statue boarded up amid controversial touching debate

Dublin

Molly Malone statue boarded up amid controversial touching debate

By Ava Keady

Netflix has a new No 1 show but here’s how much it’s based on truth

house of guinness

Netflix has a new No 1 show but here’s how much it’s based on truth

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

10 pumpkin patches near Dublin to check out over autumn

10 pumpkin patches near Dublin to check out over autumn

By Ava Keady

Green light given for €10 billion MetroLink rail line

Dublin

Green light given for €10 billion MetroLink rail line

By Ava Keady

Hazel Chu opens up about feeling lonely after breast cancer diagnosis

breast cancer

Hazel Chu opens up about feeling lonely after breast cancer diagnosis

By lovindublin

New Dublin Bus route to be launched next month

Dublin

New Dublin Bus route to be launched next month

By Ava Keady

Fan favourite Christmas attraction to make a return to Dublin

Christmas

Fan favourite Christmas attraction to make a return to Dublin

By Ava Keady

Three ways to give your potatoes a glow up this National Potato Day

Three ways to give your potatoes a glow up this National Potato Day

By Sarah McKenna

Load more stories