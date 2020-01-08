Two men arrested after mini bus stolen at Dublin Airport with three passengers on board

Two men have been arrested following an incident that began at Dublin Airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

It is understood that a mini bus was stolen at the airport and set off for the border with three passengers falsely imprisoned on board.

Gardai gave chase to the mini bus, which crossed the border north of Dundalk after the passengers were allowed to leave the vehicle.

A Garda spokesperson told Lovin Dublin: "Two men have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the unauthorised taking of a mini bus and suspected false imprisonment of three passengers following an incident at Dublin Airport on 8th January 2020.

"Shortly before 1am the alarm was raised when a mini bus was taken during an incident at Dublin Airport. It’s understood that three passengers were in the mini bus when two males boarded the bus and drove in the direction of the M1. The passengers alighted from the bus a short time later on the M1 near Julianstown, unharmed."

The Police Service of Northern Ireland were contacted by Gardai and the mini bus was located after coming back across the border in Monaghan.

The vehicle was abandoned after being crashed and the suspects fled on foot before being apprehended near Castleblayney.

The Garda spokesperson continued: "It’s understood the mini bus continued north on the M1 until it was located near Drogheda and followed by Garda units before crossing the border north of Dundalk. The PSNI were alerted and the mini bus was located again short time later having returned across the border in Co Monaghan and followed by Gardaí before it was abandoned having crashed. The two occupants of the mini bus fled on foot before taking possession of a parked car. This car was intercepted by Garda RSU members with assistance from Garda Air Support near Castleblayney a short time later."

"The occupants of the car, two men in their 30s, were arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

"Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow."