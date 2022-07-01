Underdog in search of new pub venue after facing 'extensive flood damage'

By Katy Thornton

July 1, 2022 at 12:09pm

Share:

They're in need of a new home.

 

It's been a quiet couple of months for this beloved Dame Street spot. Underdog initially closed last year in light of the covid surge and lockdowns, and never reopened again. After almost a year of silence online, Underdog took to Instagram to explain the pub hadn't reopened due to "extensive flood damage".

The post continued, stating that Underdog was now in need of a new home, "a more suitable venue", and that their previous attempts to secure such a spot hadn't been successful.

Advertisement

They're not giving up however. Despite obstacles such as the flood damage and lockdowns and covid cases, Underdog vows:

"If and when we find that new venue , (or if you know someone wants to give us a pub) Underdog will return!!"

So if you've got an unused pub hidden away somewhere, be sound and lend it to Underdog would ya?

In all seriousness, we hope they can secure a new spot in the not too distant future. Who doesn't love an underdog after all?

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/underdogdub

READ ON: 'Put the skates on!' Dundrum on Ice to return after two years of closures

Share:

Latest articles

4 reasons why switching mortgage providers could be the best decision for you

4 new openings and 1 closure to look out for in Dublin this week

Japanese cakery Smartbear opens branch on Liffey Street

'Put the skates on!' Dundrum on Ice to return after two years of closures

You may also love

'Put the skates on!' Dundrum on Ice to return after two years of closures

Launch date announced for Ireland's first LEGO store

Defence forces to assist Dublin Airport security over busy season

'End of an era alert' Harry Byrne's says farewell to beloved barman