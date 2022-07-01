Underdog in search of new pub venue after facing 'extensive flood damage'

They're in need of a new home.

It's been a quiet couple of months for this beloved Dame Street spot. Underdog initially closed last year in light of the covid surge and lockdowns, and never reopened again. After almost a year of silence online, Underdog took to Instagram to explain the pub hadn't reopened due to "extensive flood damage".

The post continued, stating that Underdog was now in need of a new home, "a more suitable venue", and that their previous attempts to secure such a spot hadn't been successful.

Advertisement

They're not giving up however. Despite obstacles such as the flood damage and lockdowns and covid cases, Underdog vows:

"If and when we find that new venue , (or if you know someone wants to give us a pub) Underdog will return!!"

So if you've got an unused pub hidden away somewhere, be sound and lend it to Underdog would ya?

In all seriousness, we hope they can secure a new spot in the not too distant future. Who doesn't love an underdog after all?

Advertisement

Header image via Instagram/underdogdub

READ ON: 'Put the skates on!' Dundrum on Ice to return after two years of closures