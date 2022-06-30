'Put the skates on!' Dundrum on Ice to return after two years of closures

By Fiona Frawley

June 30, 2022 at 5:17pm

Exciting news for those who start looking forward to Christmas activities from midsummer onwards (we're looking at you, Brown Thomas).

Dundrum on Ice have confirmed the exciting news that they'll reopen their rink to skaters of all levels this winter, for the first time since 2020.

Covid restrictions prevented the popular skating rink from opening for the past couple of years.

In a post on Instagram, the Dundrum on Ice team wrote:

We have been working very hard behind the scenes to reopen THIS YEAR! And we are beyond excited to announce that after two long years of Covid 19 restrictions we are reopening THIS WINTER! So, get ready to put the skates on!

A night on the rink is always a staple family friendly activity for the festive season - you'd be hard pressed to find a more wholesome scene than a group of excited kiddos whizzing it around with the wee penguin skating aids. You really do love to see it.

No official reopening date for Dundrum on Ice has been revealed, but they have advised seasonal skaters to "keep your eyes peeled for exciting giveaways and prelaunch ticket drops".

Cosy nights and post-skate hot chocolates pending.

