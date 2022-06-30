Launch date announced for Ireland's first LEGO store

Great news for fans of the classic brick toys.

Ireland's first Lego store is set to open in Dublin on Thursday, 18 August.

Located at 41 Grafton Street, visitors to the new store will be treated to the concept of "retailtainment", which blends physical and digital experiences.

This is to allow shoppers to both immerse themselves in the famous Lego bricks and create personalised products.

Previously announced features of the store include:

Minifigure Factory: This allows visitors to design and create a unique Lego Minifigure

Lego Expression: Visitors can have fun with Lego Minifigures that mimic their facial expressions

Lego Pick a Brick Wall: This is a way for Lego fans to select the exact elements that they require for their builds

Hands-on Play Opportunities: This includes free build challenges and events each month

Exclusive Lego Models: These are eye-catching 3D Lego models throughout the store inspired by the city of Dublin and Irish culture

Store Associates: Whether visitors are picking out a gift, looking for the latest release or bringing their Lego fan in for a special treat, Brick Specialists can help find a set that’s the perfect fit.

Ahead of the store opening, a team of expert Lego builders gathered at Sandymount Strand on Thursday morning (30 June) to recreate the Poolbeg Towers with Lego bricks.

The Lego replica of the famous towers will be on display on South King Street later on Thursday, just around the corner from where the new Lego store will be located.

Passers-by are encouraged to take photos of the brick landmark and share them on their social media with the hashtag #LEGOStoreDublin.

The first 2,000 people to do so will receive a free limited edition ‘I <3 LEGO Store Dublin’ tile which they can claim when the store opens.

The Poolbeg Towers replica will be on permanent display at the Lego store from 18 August.

“We know there are many loyal Lego fans in Dublin, so we are thrilled to be able to bring the Lego Store experience to this amazing city," Alison Wood, Lego District Manager for the UK and Ireland, said in a statement.

"We’re excited to welcome the local community through our doors on 18 August to enjoy exclusive experiences, brand new products and endless activities.

"We are also delighted to showcase our Poolbeg Towers Lego replica to officially launch the countdown to our store opening, and we encourage everyone to come to check it out."

