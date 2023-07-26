US Embassy warns tourists to exercise 'good personal security practices' in Dublin

This comes following the assault of a US tourist on Talbot Street.

The US Embassy has published a security alert for those travelling to Dublin following the recent surge in anti-social and violent behaviour, including the assault of an American tourist on Talbot Street last week.

On July 25th they published the following:

"With a number of recent incidents reported in Irish media, the U.S. Embassy in Dublin reminds U.S. citizens to exercise good personal security practices while traveling.

"Travelers should safeguard valuables, such as credit cards and passports, and refrain from carrying large amounts of cash. The U.S. Embassy Dublin encourages all citizens to be aware of their surroundings, especially when traveling in unfamiliar places, crowded locations, empty streets, or at night.

"Please follow good security practices at home and while traveling. Dial 1-1-2 or 9-9-9 for emergency medical or police support in Ireland."

They also provided a list of actions to take, including being aware of your environment, avoid walking alone, particularly when it's dark out, avoid displaying expensive jewellery, don't carry around large amounts of cash, and avoid leaving valuables in outer pockets or places where they can be obviously seen or grabbed.

The US Embassy also recommended that citizens exercise caution, stay vigilant, look up locations before travelling to them, avoid staring at your phone for too long, limit headphone or earbud use, as well as being mindful of alcohol consumption.

You can read the whole security alert HERE.

Header image via Getty

