Virgin Media’s Katja Mia set to join RTÉ radio in new role

Katja Mia is officially joining the radio ranks with her very own weekend show set to kick off this Saturday.

Many will know Katja Mia for presenting The Six O’Clock Show together with Brian Dowling for two years.

Katja secured her spot at RTE following a stint on Ireland AM, where she worked as a reporter before joining the weekend team, according to Extra.ie.

Last year, Katja competed in Dancing with the Stars and even made it to the quarter-final stages with her professional dance partner, Ervinas Merfeldas.

Now, starting this Saturday (October 18), Katja will officially kickstart her broadcasting career as she will take over the 9 am to 12 pm slot with 2FM Weekend Morning with Katja Mia.

The weekend show promises to have plenty of big prizes, great tunes, and the What’s Wrong With Ye Quiz.

Following the announcement, Katja said she was ‘absolutely buzzing’ to be making her radio debut and downright ‘honoured’ to be asked to step in for Blathnaid, who will be taking a break from broadcasting ahead of the arrival of her second child.

Katja said: “It’s always been a dream of mine to work on the radio, and this opportunity has come at a perfect time in my career, where I feel I’ve built up a great amount of presenting experience through TV.

“I’m aware that I have massive boots to fill and that any new roles come with some learning curves, but I can assure 2FM listeners that we’ll have an absolute blast along the way.”

Dan Healy, head of 2FM, branded Katja “one of the new seriously talented Irish stars” and said the station was “thrilled” to have her.

He said: “I’m certain that Katja will bring her own unique style and energy to the show, which will maintain the standards that Blathnaid has created.”