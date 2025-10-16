Search icon

News

16th Oct 2025

Virgin Media’s Katja Mia set to join RTÉ radio in new role

lovindublin

‘I’m aware that I have massive boots to fill’

Katja Mia is officially joining the radio ranks with her very own weekend show set to kick off this Saturday.

Many will know Katja Mia for presenting The Six O’Clock Show together with Brian Dowling for two years.

Katja secured her spot at RTE following a stint on Ireland AM, where she worked as a reporter before joining the weekend team, according to Extra.ie.

Last year, Katja competed in Dancing with the Stars and even made it to the quarter-final stages with her professional dance partner, Ervinas Merfeldas.

Now, starting this Saturday (October 18), Katja will officially kickstart her broadcasting career as she will take over the 9 am to 12 pm slot with 2FM Weekend Morning with Katja Mia.

The weekend show promises to have plenty of big prizes, great tunes, and the What’s Wrong With Ye Quiz.

Following the announcement, Katja said she was ‘absolutely buzzing’ to be making her radio debut and downright ‘honoured’ to be asked to step in for Blathnaid, who will be taking a break from broadcasting ahead of the arrival of her second child.

Katja said: “It’s always been a dream of mine to work on the radio, and this opportunity has come at a perfect time in my career, where I feel I’ve built up a great amount of presenting experience through TV.

“I’m aware that I have massive boots to fill and that any new roles come with some learning curves, but I can assure 2FM listeners that we’ll have an absolute blast along the way.”

Dan Healy, head of 2FM, branded Katja “one of the new seriously talented Irish stars” and said the station was “thrilled” to have her.

He said: “I’m certain that Katja will bring her own unique style and energy to the show, which will maintain the standards that Blathnaid has created.”

Topics:

ireland,RTE

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Most dangerous county’ in Ireland to raise a family revealed

ireland

‘Most dangerous county’ in Ireland to raise a family revealed

By lovindublin

Ye what? Tourists find these 5 Irish towns the hardest to pronounce

ireland

Ye what? Tourists find these 5 Irish towns the hardest to pronounce

By lovindublin

NFL examining Dublin as a ‘feasible’ host city this Summer

Dublin

NFL examining Dublin as a ‘feasible’ host city this Summer

By lovindublin

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

Dublin

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

By Ava Keady

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

Amazon

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

By LovinReporter

Launch event for season two of Molly Mae’s docu-series set for city centre

docuseries

Launch event for season two of Molly Mae’s docu-series set for city centre

By Ava Keady

Major Irish star ‘signs up for I’m A Celeb’

Major Irish star ‘signs up for I’m A Celeb’

By lovindublin

Dublin City Council issues warning as it rolls out drones to spot Halloween bonfire stockpiles

bonfre

Dublin City Council issues warning as it rolls out drones to spot Halloween bonfire stockpiles

By Ava Keady

Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

Dublin

Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

By Ava Keady

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

Dublin

Plans submitted for 130-bed hotel in Dublin City Centre

By Ava Keady

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

Amazon

‘Half of the internet’ just stopped working after major outage

By LovinReporter

Launch event for season two of Molly Mae’s docu-series set for city centre

docuseries

Launch event for season two of Molly Mae’s docu-series set for city centre

By Ava Keady

Enjoy a three-course dinner at this gin supper club at Opium this November

Enjoy a three-course dinner at this gin supper club at Opium this November

By Ava Keady

Major Irish star ‘signs up for I’m A Celeb’

Major Irish star ‘signs up for I’m A Celeb’

By lovindublin

12 Dublin cafés where you can nab a Pumpkin Spice Latte before it’s too late

autumn

12 Dublin cafés where you can nab a Pumpkin Spice Latte before it’s too late

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Dublin City Council issues warning as it rolls out drones to spot Halloween bonfire stockpiles

bonfre

Dublin City Council issues warning as it rolls out drones to spot Halloween bonfire stockpiles

By Ava Keady

Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

Dublin

Dublin to become new home of Foodhub’s global headquarters

By Ava Keady

Opening date revealed for brand new Dublin Christmas market

Christmas

Opening date revealed for brand new Dublin Christmas market

By Ava Keady

US firm eyes Dublin Bikes takeover during city visit

dublin bike

US firm eyes Dublin Bikes takeover during city visit

By Ava Keady

Luke Combs announces huge Irish date on his 2026 tour – how to get tickets

music

Luke Combs announces huge Irish date on his 2026 tour – how to get tickets

By Ryan Jarrett

Kodaline announce shock split after over 20 years together

Entertainment

Kodaline announce shock split after over 20 years together

By Ava Keady

Load more stories