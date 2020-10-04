Close

WATCH: Anti-mask protesters block up Grafton Street while chanting at shoppers

By James Fenton

October 4, 2020 at 10:23am

A large group of anti-mask protesters held a demonstration on Grafton Street yesterday evening while chanting "no more fear" and "take off your masks".

While Grafton Street was bustling with Saturday evening shoppers, hundreds of protesters made their way into the area following a rally at Custom House. The Irish Times reports that the protest was 'arranged by an organisation called Health Freedom Ireland and was supported by Yellow Vest Ireland.'

Card Gallery, which is located on Grafton Street, shared a video of the protest as it happened just after 5pm yesterday...

As part of the demonstration, the group held a sit-down protest in the middle of Grafton Street. Gardaí are investigating the organisation of the protest and said that the group "dispersed without incident" once the sit-down protest was finished.

(header pic: @cardgallery_ie)

READ NEXT: Dublin pub refutes claims that Covid-19 guidelines were broken during soccer celebration

