WATCH: Dramatic Rescue Of Woman Swimming At Sandycove By Concerned Strangers

"I had to stop recording I was so angry"

Screen Shot 2018 03 02 At 14 39 22

There's snow of up to 40cm across the country, cars in ditches and high speed winds causing flooding in south Dublin, yet some people still think it's a nice day for a swim. 

Despite the public advised not to put themselves at risk as fierce Storm Emma rages on, one woman who went swimming in Sandycove earlier today got into difficulty in the water and had to be rescued by passersby. 

SoCoDu captured the rescue and it shows a concerned group of people frantically trying to run to get a life ring to throw to the woman and pull her safely to dry land. 

Luckily, the woman was safely rescued but not without risking her own life and – unfortunately true – the lives of others around her. 

Another member of the public at the scene also captured the rescue...

A witness told Lovin Dublin: "Having seen the incident , the woman was a bit unlucky as it would not have been really possible to foresee just how strong the wave was that came into the harbour and dragged her out. She had been close to the steps until then."

The entire area of Sandycove is now flooded and Gardai have closed off the Coast Road in Dun Laoghaire 

Please, listen to the advice given by government officials and weather experts and only venture outside if it is safe to do so. Stroll in the park? Okay, fine. A dip in the sea? Leave it until the weather is calmed down. 

The emergency services are under enough pressure as it is...

WATCH: Crazy Footage Of DART Line Being Washed Up Dashes Any Hopes Of Transport Returning Soon
