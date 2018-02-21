WATCH: Dublin Dance Group Pays Tribute To The Victims Of The Florida Shooting

Children of all ages danced in the video, and it's just amazing...

A Dublin-based dance group has paid tribute to those who lost their lives in a school shooting that took place in Florida last week.

The shooting, which occurred in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last Wednesday, claimed the lives of 17 students and injured many more.

Since then, students in the U.S. have been taking action in an effort to secure tougher gun laws.

“We are going to be the kids you read about in textbooks. We are going to be the last mass shooting.”



This powerful speech on gun control by a student who survived the Florida shooting moved many who heard her to tears. pic.twitter.com/ANgO4zF3uh — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) February 18, 2018

Now, children in Ireland are responding to the shooting, with one particular Dublin dance group paying tribute to the victims in a dance video.

Members of Streets Ahead, a Swords-based dance studio, performed a dance to Where is the Love by the Black Eyed Peas, and it will bring a tear to your eye.

Wearing black hoodies with a red question mark on them, the dancers performed along the coast of Clontarf.

The video was posted last Friday, and has since been viewed roughly 24,000 times.

And we can totally see why; the dancers are absolutely fantastic - especially the little guy who appears around 49 seconds into the video (ADORABLE!)

People have since been showing their support to the dance group in the comments of the video, with some people hailing the tribute video as 'brilliant' and 'amazing'.

Explaining the motivation behind the video, Streets Ahead wrote: "With all the crazy things going on in the world at the moment, we wanted to put together something a little more meaningful. Thinking of everyone involved in the Parkland School Shooting."

