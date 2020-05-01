What time is Leo Varadkar's 'roadmap' announcement today? All you need to know

Leo Varadkar is due to address the nation this evening with information on a 'roadmap' to lifting Ireland's Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

It is widely expected that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will announce that current restrictions which are due to expire next Tuesday, will be extended. However, he has stated that a "roadmap" on how best to lift lockdown restrictions over the coming weeks and months will be signed off today. Here's what you need to know Leo Varadkar's announcement this evening...

What time is Leo Varadkar's announcement?

It is expected that Leo Varadkar will address the nation at around 6.30pm. He will then make an appearance on tonight's edition of The Late Late Show where he is sure to face questions from Ryan Tubridy on the government's strategy.

Where can I watch it?

Similar announcements throughout the Covid-19 outbreak have been broadcast live on RTE One, Virgin Media One and RTE News Now, often at short notice.

What is needed for restrictions to be lifted?

While restrictions are unlikely to be lifted today, Varadkar has outlined five criteria which must be considered over the coming weeks. They are as follows:

the progress of the disease;

healthcare capacity and resilience;

testing and contact-tracing capacity;

the ability to shield at risk groups; and

the risk of secondary morbidity mortality due to the restrictions themselves

