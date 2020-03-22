WhatsApp to be used by Health Minister to provide Covid-19 information

Minister for Health Simon Harris is reportedly set to begin utilising WhatsApp as a means of spreading accurate information about Covid-19.

The move comes following Government concerns about the spread of rumours and misinformation on the subject of coronavirus on WhatsApp.

The Sunday Business Post reports that Simon Harris will begin recording voice notes and sending them to citizens who are eager to inform themselves with credible updates on Covid-19.

Several examples of misinformation on coronavirus have been spread via WhatsApp in recent weeks, often under the pretence of details from a friend with a connection to somebody close to the public health emergency.

With the belief that such baseless information is undermining the Government's attempts to halt the spread of Covid-19, Minister Harris hopes that providing facts will make the public feel more at ease.

Minister Harris recently hit out at the spread of rumours via online messaging services, saying: "You don’t need to get your advice & information from WhatsApp. Get it from Tony [Holohan]! Tony is our Chief Medical Officer. He is leading an incredible team working so hard to keep you safe."

