With a 'heavy heart' Tailor And Blue closed it's doors on North Circular Road

The team behind Tailor and Blue announced the news that it would cease trading at one of it's cafes from Friday, June 17th

Taking to Instagram, the team behind Tailor and Blue announced that they would be closing the doors of their North Circular Road cafe from Friday, June 17th.

"With a heavy heart," the post reads, "we are bringing the news that today was our last day in North Circular road."

Since January 2020 the team have been serving up coffees, sambos and treats (even the Northern Irish delicacy Fifteens) from the spot located near the Royal Canal Park.

The team announced that this was not the end, that they were on the lookout for a new premise, writing "we are on the hunt for a new location so stay tuned".

In the post the team thanked their team, and wished them all the best, "finally we would like to thank the staff ye are amazing and wish ye all the best".

Tailor and Blue fans do not fret as the team still have their newly opened and roomy cafe in the Docklands, you can find them at the Town Hall Windmill Quarter.

