Woman Died After Bizarre Fall In Freezer At Dublin Lidl It Has Been Revealed

She was working a shift in the capital store at the time of the accident.

A woman who fell while working at a Dublin Lidl died following complications from surgery, it has been revealed.

The 45-year-old was working in the Balbriggan branch when she fell in the freezer section of the store.

She was then sent to Hospital and an x-ray showed that she had fractured her leg in two places according to The Irish Sun.

After surgery, she was discharged but following the accident, she complained of chest pains and shortness of breath at home but did not consult a doctor.

She collapsed at her home and emergency services were contacted. Chest compressions were performed on her for 45 minutes after paramedics arrived but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The autopsy showed that her death was due to clots either side of her lung which was due to her surgery.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said: “It’s a known association between surgery and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) but it’s not regarded as likely that a patient with an ankle injury would get DVT.”

