News

Woman Died After Bizarre Fall In Freezer At Dublin Lidl It Has Been Revealed

She was working a shift in the capital store at the time of the accident.

Lidl

A woman who fell while working at a Dublin Lidl died following complications from surgery, it has been revealed.

The 45-year-old was working in the Balbriggan branch when she fell in the freezer section of the store.

She was then sent to Hospital and an x-ray showed that she had fractured her leg in two places according to The Irish Sun.

After surgery, she was discharged but following the accident, she complained of chest pains and shortness of breath at home but did not consult a doctor.

She collapsed at her home and emergency services were contacted. Chest compressions were performed on her for 45 minutes after paramedics arrived but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The autopsy showed that her death was due to clots either side of her lung which was due to her surgery.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said: “It’s a known association between surgery and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) but it’s not regarded as likely that a patient with an ankle injury would get DVT.”

We were targeted by Bloggers Unveiled last week, here's what it feels like... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Dublin lidl accident Balbriggan
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Woman Died After Bizarre Fall In Freezer At Dublin Lidl It Has Been Revealed
Woman Died After Bizarre Fall In Freezer At Dublin Lidl It Has Been Revealed
PICS: Pantibar Stone-Throwing Culprit Posted About Attack Online Minutes Before It Took Place
PICS: Pantibar Stone-Throwing Culprit Posted About Attack Online Minutes Before It Took Place
PIC: Man Forced To Sit On "Worst Airline Seat Ever" On Dublin Flight
PIC: Man Forced To Sit On "Worst Airline Seat Ever" On Dublin Flight
Aer Lingus Is Giving Away Free Flights To The US To Celebrate 4th Of July - Here's How You Could Win
Aer Lingus Is Giving Away Free Flights To The US To Celebrate 4th Of July - Here's How You Could Win
Popular Dublin Lunch Spot Announces It Will Close On Mondays and Tuesdays For Coming Weeks
Popular Dublin Lunch Spot Announces It Will Close On Mondays and Tuesdays For Coming Weeks
Cheese Pop Up 'Meltdown Dublin' Is Moving To a Brand New Location
Cheese Pop Up 'Meltdown Dublin' Is Moving To a Brand New Location
PICS: Everyone Had The Perfect Reaction To This Disgusting Homophobic Sign At Yesterday's Pride Parade
PICS: Everyone Had The Perfect Reaction To This Disgusting Homophobic Sign At Yesterday's Pride Parade
Calls For Change To Dublin Pride In 2019 After This Year's Parade 'Disgrace'
Calls For Change To Dublin Pride In 2019 After This Year's Parade 'Disgrace'
This Popular Dublin Restaurant Has Closed To Reopen Under New Management
This Popular Dublin Restaurant Has Closed To Reopen Under New Management
A Man Threw a Brick Through Pantibar's Window Last Night... And Was Instantly Caught
A Man Threw a Brick Through Pantibar's Window Last Night... And Was Instantly Caught
Dublin To Galway Train Smashed Into This Yesterday Causing "Awful" Incident
Dublin To Galway Train Smashed Into This Yesterday Causing "Awful" Incident
PICS: The Disgraceful And Disgusting State That Malahide Beach Was Left In Last Night
PICS: The Disgraceful And Disgusting State That Malahide Beach Was Left In Last Night
PICS: "Horrific Peak Crisis" Dublin House Has Been Sold In Harold's Cross
Lifestyle

PICS: "Horrific Peak Crisis" Dublin House Has Been Sold In Harold's Cross
Dublin Pub Responds To Accusation That It's Overcharging People By A Lot
Dublin

Dublin Pub Responds To Accusation That It's Overcharging People By A Lot
PICS: Pantibar Stone-Throwing Culprit Posted About Attack Online Minutes Before It Took Place
News

PICS: Pantibar Stone-Throwing Culprit Posted About Attack Online Minutes Before It Took Place
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Food and Drink

Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
Food and Drink

A New Vegan Restaurant Is Opening On Dublin's Northside Tomorrow
NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know
Sponsored

NoLIta Is Giving Away A Trip For Two To NYC Next Week — Here's Everything You Need To Know

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group