Woohoo - There's A Harry Potter Quiz Happening in Dublin Soon

If you're a fan of the wizarding world, you're going to love this news - a Harry Potter quiz is coming to Fibber Magees on Parnell Street next month.

Dressing up is encouraged and there'll be HP-themed games throughout the night.

You can pick up some magical trinkets at the mini market and try a cocktail from their special menu - Hex on the Beach, anyone?

The fun will go down on February 25 and tables of up to five people are €50.

Book your spot in advance here.

READ NEXT: This Dublin Bar Is Having A Jägerbomb Party And It Looks Absolutely Mental