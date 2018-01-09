News

Woohoo - There's A Harry Potter Quiz Happening in Dublin Soon

If you're a fan of the wizarding world, you're going to love this news - a Harry Potter quiz is coming to Fibber Magees on Parnell Street next month. 

Dressing up is encouraged and there'll be HP-themed games throughout the night. 

You can pick up some magical trinkets at the mini market and try a cocktail from their special menu - Hex on the Beach, anyone? 

The fun will go down on February 25 and tables of up to five people are €50. 

Book your spot in advance here

