World Famous Toy Store FAO Schwarz Opening In Dublin

Most of us have seen the iconic 1988 movie Big starring Tom Hanks. If you haven’t, get a grip. It’s a classic.

Well, even if you haven’t seen it, you are probably familiar with the scene where Tom Hanks is playing a big piano by dancing on it.

Anyway, the iconic toy store, which was originally located on Fifth Avenue in New York, is opening a flagship store in Dublin.

The store is due to open in Arnotts towards the end of this year and will take up a whole floor of the department store.

Perhaps the most famous toy shop to ever exist, the original Fifth Avenue store closed a few years ago.