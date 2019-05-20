World Famous Toy Store FAO Schwarz Opening In Dublin
Most of us have seen the iconic 1988 movie Big starring Tom Hanks. If you haven’t, get a grip. It’s a classic.
Well, even if you haven’t seen it, you are probably familiar with the scene where Tom Hanks is playing a big piano by dancing on it.
Anyway, the iconic toy store, which was originally located on Fifth Avenue in New York, is opening a flagship store in Dublin.
The store is due to open in Arnotts towards the end of this year and will take up a whole floor of the department store.
Perhaps the most famous toy shop to ever exist, the original Fifth Avenue store closed a few years ago.
The toy retailer is known for selling high-end toys, life-sized stuffed animals, interactive experiences, brand integrations, and games.
I know what you’re thinking: Will there be a giant piano, though? There sure will be.
Managing Director of Brown Thomas and Arnotts Donald McDonald explained that the introduction of FAO Schwarz into Arnotts will make the store more family-friendly.
He said, “We go back to 2015 when Selfridges took over, it was always our plan to understand the Arnotts customer and understand the business.
“We said it at the time, we were always committed to the family-friendly store that Arnotts was and the way it was always a destination for families – a day out.”
The store will be quite large, 600 square feet to be exact, and will apparently be designed around a ‘Return to Wonder’ theme. It will also be a replica of the original New York store.
It’s only May and I’m already excited about Christmas shopping.